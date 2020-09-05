Donate
Future of FinTech in MENA
Mideast Streets
fintech
MENA
COVID-19

Future of FinTech in MENA

The Media Line Staff
09/05/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 2 pm Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

The FinTech space has witnessed huge growth in the MENA region in the last years, and even in times of COVID-19. We will discuss crucial topics.

We are pleased to announce our upcoming live webinar titled “Future of FinTech in MENA” hosted by Laffaz Media. The event is powered by Microsoft for Startups Middle East and Co-powered by Andra Public Relations. The virtual session is free to attend and is part of the Laffaz Live flagship online event series which aims to cover topics that matter to the startup ecosystem.

The speaker lineup will feature various fintech domain leaders to discuss the challenges, Innovation and Opportunities in the Fintech domain of the MENA region. Speakers include CEO of PosRocket; Zeid Husban, CEO of Tabby; Hosam Arab, CEO of HubPay; Kevin Kilty, CEO of Mamo Pay; Mohammad El Saadi and CEO of MIZA Financial Services; Mohamed Wefati.

Managing Director, Microsoft for Startups MEA at Microsoft Corporation, Robert Croci will be moderating the event. Robert Previously served as Regional Head, Google Marketing Platforms – EMEA Emerging Markets (Middle East, Turkey, Israel, Russia, Africa). He has been awarded and nominated twice in Google for “Best Coaching Manager” and “Best Googler Inspiring Hero.”

The Fintech space has witnessed huge growth in the MENA region both in 2019 and in the first half of 2020. Even in times of COVID-19, Fintech domain topped in terms of the number of VC funding deals happening across the MENA region. The event will discuss crucial topics centered on the emergence and acceleration of concepts like: Buy Now, Pay Later; Digital Lending; e-Wallets; Point-Of-Sale enablers, Banking-as-a-service (BaaS) and more. The event sessions include:

  • “Buy Now, Pay Later” – Hottest trend in the MENA FinTech space
  • Open Banking and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) – Bypassing risk factors
  • Cloud-based Point-of-Sale – The need of the hour
  • FinTechs making money-transfer a breeze

To sign up for the event: https://events.laffaz.com/laffazlive-virtual-startup-events/

