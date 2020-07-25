GA Middle East Summer Series: Intro to Coding

Date and time: Monday, July 27, 2020, 4:30 to 6 pm (UTC+3)

Register here.

This course is delivered online. You will be sent a Zoom webinar link 2 hours before the course starts.

Explore the programming languages that power the web and write your first line of code.

During our online introductory workshop, explore the building blocks of the web — HTML and CSS — and learn how you can apply these programming languages to develop your own simple sites.

By writing your own lines of code, you’ll: