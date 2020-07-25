Donate
GA Middle East Summer Series: Intro to Coding

The Media Line Staff
07/25/2020

Date and time: Monday, July 27, 2020, 4:30 to 6 pm (UTC+3)

Register here.

This course is delivered online. You will be sent a Zoom webinar link 2 hours before the course starts.

Explore the programming languages that power the web and write your first line of code.

During our online introductory workshop, explore the building blocks of the web — HTML and CSS — and learn how you can apply these programming languages to develop your own simple sites.

By writing your own lines of code, you’ll:

  • Get a closer look at how the developer community and many different fields benefit from coding knowledge.
  • Learn how HTML and CSS function together to form the backbone of the web.
  • Cover key coding terms and principles.
