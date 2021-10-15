GALLERY TALK | Accepting Boundaries – Behind the Scenes of ‘Through The Eye

Fri, 15 Oct 2021 18:30 - 19:15 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Artist Raghad discusses her personal journey navigating cultural, religious and familial expectations and an emerging artistic practice.

They say: ‘the sky’s the limit’, but it’s different when it comes to the Arab world isn’t it? ‘Accepting Boundaries – Behind the Scenes of ‘Through the Eyes,’ artist Raghad discusses her personal journey navigating cultural, religious and familial expectations and an emerging artistic practice.

This online talk will also discuss the background and inspirations behind her current online exhibition: ‘Through the Eyes.’

Raghad was born and raised in Libya, North Africa and now resides in the UK. Raghad’s work focuses on female self-representation and empowerment in culturally led religious Arab countries, like Libya.

Event is supported by Art Council England and Hub Collective.