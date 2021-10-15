Americans need to understand the Middle East
GALLERY TALK | Accepting Boundaries – Behind the Scenes of ‘Through The Eye
Mideast Streets
Arabs
art

GALLERY TALK | Accepting Boundaries – Behind the Scenes of ‘Through The Eye

The Media Line Staff
10/15/2021

Fri, 15 Oct 2021 18:30 - 19:15 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Artist Raghad discusses her personal journey navigating cultural, religious and familial expectations and an emerging artistic practice.

About this event

They say: ‘the sky’s the limit’, but it’s different when it comes to the Arab world isn’t it?  ‘Accepting Boundaries – Behind the Scenes of ‘Through the Eyes,’ artist Raghad discusses her personal journey navigating cultural, religious and familial expectations and an emerging artistic practice.

This online talk will also discuss the background and inspirations behind her current online exhibition: ‘Through the Eyes.’

Raghad was born and raised in Libya, North Africa and now resides in the UK. Raghad’s work focuses on female self-representation and empowerment in culturally led religious Arab countries, like Libya.

Event is supported by Art Council England and Hub Collective.

