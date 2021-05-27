Mon, May 31, 2021 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Game Night at the HUB!

About this event

Come join us in the NBN TLV Hub for an early evening “Game Night”! we will be playing shesh-besh, poker, and even some good old fashion scrabble. Bring your A-game, you don’t want to miss it!

PLEASE NOTE the Hub will be operating under the GREEN PASSPORT SYSTEM. In order to use the open co-working space you will need to present either one of the following at the front desk upon arrival:

Green Passport

A negative corona test received within 48 hours prior to arrival

Recovery Document holders

In order to access the Hub, registration is mandatory in advance. If you have already registered and need to cancel, please be considerate and cancel as soon as possible to ensure space for someone else, as spaces are limited. Please ONLY register if you meet the criteria above. We are so excited to see you soon!