Gamelet, Sephirot and the Wood Wide Web

Tue, Feb 2, 2021, 7 to 8:30 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

A Zoom Shmooz with Leah Shelleda

How do lovingkindness, The Tree of Life, and nature’s connectivity (the wood wide web*) apply to our spiritual lives? How do we, as a community, take care of each other? How do we promote sharing in such a difficult time? We’ll use imagery and active meditation to visualize connection, share who we are and what we need in small groups, and engage in an exercise in truly listening to one another.

* Wood wide web – the underground network of microbes that connects trees