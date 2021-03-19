Fri, Mar 19, 2021 1:30 PM - Sat, Mar 20, 2021 3:00 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register in Eventbrite here.

Gastrointestinal Cancers Masterclass live streaming via zoom will be on March 19 – 20, 2021.

Click here to register or visit the link below

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/3016137300528/WN_fIkcAqCsQCy8W9Kot1Mzkw

Masterclass objectives:

To present the latest advances in the management of liver and GI Cancer. To discuss the role of multidisciplinary teams in the disease management.

Who can attend?

All oncology health care professionals from all specialties (medical, surgical, radiation oncology, pathology and radiology) and other disciplines with interest to oncology (physician, pharmacist, allied health care workers and others).

Masterclass Chairpersons:

Dr. Ashwaq Al Olayan | Deputy Chairman QPS and Section Head of Adult Medical Oncology Division, Department of Oncology and Director of MENA NCCN Coordinating Center at King Abdulaziz Medical City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Dr. Mohammed Al Garni | Section Head of Cancer Control Outreach Program, Department of Oncology, King Abdulaziz Medical City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Masterclass Scientific Committee: