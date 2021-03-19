Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Gastrointestinal Cancers Masterclass
Mideast Streets
Medicine
Saudi Arabia

Gastrointestinal Cancers Masterclass

The Media Line Staff
03/19/2021

Fri, Mar 19, 2021 1:30 PM - Sat, Mar 20, 2021 3:00 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register in Eventbrite here.

Gastrointestinal Cancers Masterclass live streaming via zoom will be on March 19 – 20, 2021.

Click here to register or visit the link below

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/3016137300528/WN_fIkcAqCsQCy8W9Kot1Mzkw

Masterclass objectives:

  1. To present the latest advances in the management of liver and GI Cancer.
  2. To discuss the role of multidisciplinary teams in the disease management.

Who can attend?

All oncology health care professionals from all specialties (medical, surgical, radiation oncology, pathology and radiology) and other disciplines with interest to oncology (physician, pharmacist, allied health care workers and others).

Masterclass Chairpersons:

Dr. Ashwaq Al Olayan | Deputy Chairman QPS and Section Head of Adult Medical Oncology Division, Department of Oncology and Director of MENA NCCN Coordinating Center at King Abdulaziz Medical City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Dr. Mohammed Al Garni | Section Head of Cancer Control Outreach Program, Department of Oncology, King Abdulaziz Medical City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Masterclass Scientific Committee:

  • Dr. Ashwaq Al Olayan
  • Dr. Mohammed Al Garni
  • Prof. Khaled Alkattan
  • Dr. Fouad Sabatin
  • Dr. Kanan AlShammari

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.