Gay and Orthodox in Jerusalem? Yes

Thu, Jan 28, 2021, 1 to 2 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets here.

Daniel Jonas is an Orthodox, gay man who is living in Jerusalem with his husband. After the Tel Aviv gay center shooting in 2009, Daniel has set out to make a difference on behalf of the LGBTQ community and religious LGBTQ members in particular. Currently directing the spokesman-ship and public relations at the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute, Daniel shares his life story, challenges, and triumphs as a religious, gay man living in Israel. Learn more by visiting our website.

This lecture is part of the series Like Dreamers: inspirational stories from Israel.

As the COVID-19 pandemic drives us physically apart, inspiration is here to bring us closer together. The Jerusalem Parliament has joined forces with entrepreneurs, innovators, artists, and social activists in a series of ‘boutique’ inspirational conversations about Israel’s new society yet to be seen. Enjoy fascinating conversations, hear compelling stories, and discover the new Israel from the comfort of your home. From the heart of Israel comes a powerful variety of speakers that will share their authentic story in the development of the new vision for Israel’s society.