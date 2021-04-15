Gay At Home: Israel – Celebrating Yom Ha’atzmaut

Thu, Apr 15, 2021 9:00 PM - Fri, Apr 16, 2021 12:00 AM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Celebrating Yom Ha’atzmaut!

Enjoy Mizrahi and Arabic music and creative performances from the best Jewish and Israeli artists the world has to offer!

With music by @dovthedj and @ammit_shoor

Amazing performances by @kimberly_swannn @fka_anton @avivhanoch_milkyvinyl @xoxoscarlettletters @fka_anton

When: April 15, 2021 at 9PM CDT

Zoom Code: 215 632 4005

We hope that everyone feels welcome!

Help us promote our culture, and embrace the diversity in our LGBTQ community.

This event is all-inclusive – Everyone is welcome!

Our Mission: To help foster intercultural and interfaith understanding, To bridge ethnic, cultural and religious communities, by celebrating both Israeli and Arab Israeli Artists, To foster pride in in our community’s history, culture and identity, and by creating an open event for everyone, we hope to promote a positive interaction and dialogue among our cultural, religious and ethnic communities