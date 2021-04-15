Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Gay At Home: Israel – Celebrating Yom Ha’atzmaut
Mideast Streets
Israel independence day
LGBTQ+

Gay At Home: Israel – Celebrating Yom Ha’atzmaut

The Media Line Staff
04/16/2021

Thu, Apr 15, 2021 9:00 PM - Fri, Apr 16, 2021 12:00 AM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Celebrating Yom Ha’atzmaut!

Enjoy Mizrahi and Arabic music and creative performances from the best Jewish and Israeli artists the world has to offer!

With music by @dovthedj and @ammit_shoor

Amazing performances by @kimberly_swannn @fka_anton @avivhanoch_milkyvinyl @xoxoscarlettletters @fka_anton

When: April 15, 2021 at 9PM CDT

Zoom Code: 215 632 4005

We hope that everyone feels welcome!

Help us promote our culture, and embrace the diversity in our LGBTQ community.

This event is all-inclusive – Everyone is welcome!

Our Mission: To help foster intercultural and interfaith understanding, To bridge ethnic, cultural and religious communities, by celebrating both Israeli and Arab Israeli Artists, To foster pride in in our community’s history, culture and identity, and by creating an open event for everyone, we hope to promote a positive interaction and dialogue among our cultural, religious and ethnic communities

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.