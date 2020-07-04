Donate
Mideast Streets
Gaza Strip
Israel
virtual tour
Border

Gaza Border Virtual Tour

The Media Line Staff
07/04/2020

Date and time: Sunday, July 5, 2020, 5 to 6 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (29.95 shekels) here.

In light of the coronavirus crisis, it is easy to forget about the ongoing security challenges that Israel faces. There is no place where this is more true than Israel’s Gaza border communities.

Join Joshua Koonin and several guests (by video and live to take questions via Zoom) including senior security officials and those whose lives are affected by what occurs on and over the border.

This tour will include:

  1. A view of armored children’s structures
  2. A video briefing (and Q&A) with a senior security official
  3. A lookout over the Gaza strip
  4. Meeting with local residents including those translating their trauma into music and art

This will be a live Zoom event. In order to cover costs and leave a donation for the local trauma center, there will be a cost of 29.95 Israeli shekels to receive the Zoom link.

