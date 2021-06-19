Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Gaza Kitchen cooking class and talk with Laila El-Haddad and Maggie Schmitt
Mideast Streets
Gaza Strip
food
cooking
cuisine
Palestinian territories

Gaza Kitchen cooking class and talk with Laila El-Haddad and Maggie Schmitt

The Media Line Staff
06/19/2021

Sun, Jun 20, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Venture into The Gaza Kitchen with the Museum of the Palestinian People

About this event

On June 20, venture into The Gaza Kitchen with the Museum of the Palestinian People and join Laila El-Haddad and Maggie Schmitt for a live cooking demonstration and conversation on Gaza, food, and culture. This event will take place on Zoom, and the featured recipe will be released to registrants in advance of the event.

At a somber time for Gaza’s people, the third edition of the award-winning cookbook The Gaza Kitchen is being published on June 15. The highly anticipated release contains new recipes, an all-new Authors’ Introduction, and updates from a trip back to Gaza that Laila El-Haddad made with the World Food Program in late 2019.

The Gaza Kitchen blazed a strong trail that many other Palestinian cookbooks followed, establishing Palestinian cuisine as a distinguished part of the world’s cultural heritage. The Gaza Kitchen has been lauded for the clarity and accuracy of its recipes—and also for the deep humanism of the authors’ approach, in which the joyous faces and families of Gaza’s cooks and food vendors share equal space with the recipes.

“Laila El-Haddad and Maggie Schmitt truly are storytellers sharing the stories of the women, men, and children of Gaza in a way that illuminates their humanity, their dignity, their strength.”

-José Andrés, chef and founder of World Central Kitchen

About the Authors

Laila El-Haddad is an award-winning Palestinian author, social activist, policy analyst and journalist. She frequently speaks on the situation in Gaza, the intersection of food and politics, and her own personal journey as a Palestinian mother and journalist.

She is the author of Gaza Mom: Palestine, Politics, Parenting, and Everything In Between, and co-author of the critically acclaimed The Gaza Kitchen: A Palestinian Culinary Journey, which was the recipient of ‘Best Arab Cuisine Book’ award from Gourmand magazine, and a finalist at the 2013 MEMO Palestine Book Awards. She is also the co-editor of the anthology Gaza Unsilenced.

Maggie Schmitt is a writer, researcher, translator, educator, and social activist. She holds a B.A. from Harvard in Literature and has conducted advanced graduate studies in Social Anthropology and Mediterranean Studies at the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid. Schmitt works in various media—writing, production, photography, video—exploring the daily practices of ordinary people as a way of understanding political and social realities in the Mediterranean region.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.