Genealogy of Scent: Green Woods, with Dana El Masri (Online)

Perfumer Dana El Masri teaches the genealogy of scent, covering the green woods category (cypress, pine, and more).

Over the course of 2022, we will be exploring fragrance categories through specific classes designed to help new perfumers gain cultural understanding and technical perfumery skills. Perfumer Dana El Masri leads a series of classes that explore the genealogy of classic perfume categories. We continue the series with an exploration of green woods, including cypress, pine, and more.

Independent perfumer Dana El Masri explores this topic with a perfume genealogy class covering material history, cultural contexts, and important perfumes from the 20th and 21st century highlighting these green woods.

If you miss a class, do not fear: we will make recordings of the class available for 14 days after it takes place.

Starting the session with an overview of each material, Dana shares a brief history and cultural impact of each material, and technical information such as extraction methods and countries of origin.

The class then cover the classic, contemporary, mass market and niche applications of these florals by looking at important perfumes.

There are no materials required for this class.

Woods covered: cypress, pine

This is an online class. The Zoom link will be sent by email 24 hours before the class. If you cannot attend live, we will share access to the recorded class for 14 days with everyone who has registered by the start of class.

This session takes place on Zoom, and are recorded. Recordings will be available online for 14 days after the class takes place.

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR, DANA EL MASRI

Dana El Masri is an Arab-Canadian perfumer & interdisciplinary artist.

She was trained at the Grasse Institute of Perfumery, with a BA in Communication Studies from Concordia University. The owner and creator of Jazmin Saraï, a perfume brand exploring scent, sound & culture, Dana is also an interdisciplinary artist with experience in several cross-modal practices and private label collaborations. She has worked with fellow perfumers, musicians, lifestyle brands, hotels, art spaces and more.

Dana has been an Art & Olfaction Awards judge for several years and is a published fragrance writer, winner of a Jasmine Literary Award (UK) and a Perfumed Plume Award (US). Her most recent interdisciplinary work has revolved around multi-sensory movement and synesthetic practice in a piece called Σmotion.

Her primary focus is on the importance of scent in social interaction, multicultural representation in perfumery, and public education on the world of scent.

