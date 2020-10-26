Geography and the Middle East and North Africa Seminar Series

Date and time: Wed, 28 Oct 2020 14:00 – 16:00 GMT

Register here.

A seminar series for those to discuss research on geography and the Middle East and North Africa.

This seminar series aims to create a safe, informal, and collegial space for scholars at Newcastle and Durham Universities working across academic disciplines to share and discuss research on geography and the Middle East and North Africa (broadly defined).

Sponsored by the Politics-Space-State Research Cluster (Durham University) and Power, Space, Politics Research Cluster (Newcastle University).