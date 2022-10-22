Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
GESAwards Israel 2022 Semi-Final
Mideast Streets
edtech
high-tech
Tel Aviv
Israel
education
startups

GESAwards Israel 2022 Semi-Final

The Media Line Staff
10/22/2022

Wednesday, October 26 · 4:30 - 6:30pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, 2 Ahuzat Bayit Street, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District 6525216, Israel

Join us for the Israeli Semifinals and meet the best Israeli EdTech startups competing for the opportunity to represent Israel in the Global EdTech Startup Awards finals! The world’s largest EdTech startup competition.

We are delighted to invite you to join the selection of the Israel representative of the Global EdTech Startup Awards – an initiative of a group of leading education innovation organizations from across the world.

The Awards identify, showcase and recognize the world’s most promising EdTech startups of 2022.

The finalists from all around the world will meet in the 2022 GESAwards Finals , where they will compete for prizes and global recognition!

OCTOBER 26, 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM IST, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

*The event will be held in English

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.