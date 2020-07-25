Get Ahead Middle East & North Africa

Donate
The Media Line Staff
07/25/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 1 to 5 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

The morning of the event, you will be sent a link to access the zoom chat.

The University of Sunderland is pleased to be hosting a number of online Get Ahead events in 2020. These are special events just for our valued applicants and those who are thinking about studying in the United Kingdom.

The online events will be hosted via Zoom and enable you to find out more about studying in Sunderland, meet other applicants and talk to our graduates and staff.

The event is free to attend, but places are limited please pre-register.

For further information please contact: aizhan.omar@sunderland.ac.uk or lucie.allen@sunderland.ac.uk

