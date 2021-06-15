Get to know: ‘Sephardic Balkans – Jewish Heritage Tours’

Wed, Jun 16, 2021 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

About this event

Join us for a dynamic virtual presentation of the Jewish heritage tours offered by Sephardic Balkans LLC. All trips are led by Dr. Joseph Benatov of the University of Pennsylvania, who will take you on a visual tour of the Jewish Balkans. We will focus in detail on the following three itineraries:

Jewish Bosnia, Croatia, Slovenia, and Trieste (Italy)

Jewish Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Greece

Jewish Romania, Serbia, and Szeged (Hungary)

Joseph will be available to answer any logistical questions, and if any of the tours look exciting to you, you can reserve a spot for summer 2022.

About Joseph

Joseph Benatov holds a Ph.D. in comparative literature from the University of Pennsylvania, where he teaches Hebrew. He is originally from Bulgaria and a member of Sofia’s Jewish community. Joseph has over 15 years of experience leading travelers across the Balkans, including UNESCO representatives, 92nd Street Y visitors, JDC board members, and Anti-Defamation League officials. He lectures regularly on the history of Jewish life in Bulgaria and on Balkan Sephardic culture. Every summer Joseph leads Sephardic trips to the Balkans.