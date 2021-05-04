Get to know: The Museum Of Turkish Jews in Istanbul

Thu, May 6, 2021 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Join us for an interactive talk with th Director of the Museum Of Turkish Jews in Istanbul

About this Event

While the story of European Jews is often defined by tragedy, there is an exception: the continent’s eastern shore provided a safe haven for centuries. The Museum of Turkish Jews showcases their unique legacy in the Ottoman Empire and modern Turkey.

The museum displays the 2,600 years of historical and cultural heritage of Turkish Jews in this land, and their contributions to the social and political life in the country, with sections presenting the history, the ethnography, The Midrash (where religious objects are exhibited), the traditions, the life cycle and the Jewish settlements. A balcony overlooks the interior of Neve Shalom Synagogue, from which religious ceremonies can be observed.

The Quincentennial Foundation Museum of Turkish Jews, which has been in service since 2001 in Karaköy Perçemli Street, has welcomed visitors to its new complex, The Neve Shalom Synagogue from 2015, with its updated content and modern exhibition technologies.

Let us take a tour at the museum together on May 6

About Nisya

Nisya Isman Allovi is Director and Curator of The Quincentennial Foundation Museum of Turkish Jews. Born in Istanbul, graduated from the International Relations Faculty of Bilgi University and Cultural Heritage and Tourism, she has attended advanced curatorial seminars at AEJM (Association of European Jewish Museums) and in the Federal Republic of Germany. She was also a Kaplan Fellow @ Yesod Cohort II, and has conducted presentations in various countries about “Jews of Turkey.” Married with two children, Nisya is an active member of the Istanbul Jewish community.