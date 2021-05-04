Get to know: The Museum Of Turkish Jews in Istanbul

Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thu, May 6, 2021 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Join us for an interactive talk with th Director of the Museum Of Turkish Jews in Istanbul

While the story of European Jews is often defined by tragedy, there is an exception: the continent’s eastern shore provided a safe haven for centuries. The Museum of Turkish Jews showcases their unique legacy in the Ottoman Empire and modern Turkey.

The museum displays the 2,600 years of historical and cultural heritage of Turkish Jews in this land, and their contributions to the social and political life in the country, with sections presenting the history, the ethnography, The Midrash (where religious objects are exhibited), the traditions, the life cycle and the Jewish settlements. A balcony overlooks the interior of Neve Shalom Synagogue, from which religious ceremonies can be observed.

The Quincentennial Foundation Museum of Turkish Jews, which has been in service since 2001 in Karaköy Perçemli Street, has welcomed visitors to its new complex, The Neve Shalom Synagogue from 2015, with its updated content and modern exhibition technologies.

Let us take a tour at the museum together on May 6

About Nisya

Nisya Isman Allovi is Director and Curator of The Quincentennial Foundation Museum of Turkish Jews. Born in Istanbul, graduated from the International Relations Faculty of Bilgi University and Cultural Heritage and Tourism, she has attended advanced curatorial seminars at AEJM (Association of European Jewish Museums) and in the Federal Republic of Germany. She was also a Kaplan Fellow @ Yesod Cohort II, and has conducted presentations in various countries about “Jews of Turkey.” Married with two children, Nisya is an active member of the Istanbul Jewish community.

