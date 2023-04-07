Ghazal Workshop: Arabic Poetry Forms

Tickets ($8 – $25) here.

Poetry Workshop on Arabic Poetry Forms

Workshop Description

Depending how you say it, “ghazal” is either a gazelle or a type of poem. So if you really wanted to, you could write en-DEERing poetry with us! In honor of April’s commemoration as National Poetry Month and Arab American Heritage Month, this BrainTrust explores some traditional and contemporary forms and styles found in MENA and Arab American poetry.

Instructed by Nadia Alamah

About the Workshop Series

The BrainTrust is a sliding scale, affordably priced poetry class!

The Poetry Lab is a community learning space dedicated to mentoring and encouraging poets and writers as they craft their learning journeys. We started in a co-work space in Downtown Long Beach in 2013. Our original Labs covered topics like Diction, Tone, and Voice, Poetry of Twitter, Power of Revision, and Blind Date with a Book. In other words, these workshops were fun and instructional, often taking non-traditional approaches to poetry.

BrainTrust carries on this tradition in the virtual space. We welcome first-time poets, moms and dads, high school students, MFA holders, architects, and artists of all genres and mediums to attend as long as they are ready to write!

Sliding Scale

Please pay what you can! $4-$25

Find More Online Poetry Classes

at thepoetrylab.com