Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ghazal Workshop: Arabic Poetry Forms
Mideast Streets
poetry
Arabic

Ghazal Workshop: Arabic Poetry Forms

The Media Line Staff
04/07/2023

Wednesday, April 12 · 3:30 - 6am Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets ($8 – $25) here.

Poetry Workshop on Arabic Poetry Forms

Workshop Description

Depending how you say it, “ghazal” is either a gazelle or a type of poem. So if you really wanted to, you could write en-DEERing poetry with us! In honor of April’s commemoration as National Poetry Month and Arab American Heritage Month, this BrainTrust explores some traditional and contemporary forms and styles found in MENA and Arab American poetry.

Instructed by Nadia Alamah

About the Workshop Series

The BrainTrust is a sliding scale, affordably priced poetry class!

The Poetry Lab is a community learning space dedicated to mentoring and encouraging poets and writers as they craft their learning journeys. We started in a co-work space in Downtown Long Beach in 2013. Our original Labs covered topics like Diction, Tone, and Voice, Poetry of Twitter, Power of Revision, and Blind Date with a Book. In other words, these workshops were fun and instructional, often taking non-traditional approaches to poetry.

BrainTrust carries on this tradition in the virtual space. We welcome first-time poets, moms and dads, high school students, MFA holders, architects, and artists of all genres and mediums to attend as long as they are ready to write!

Sliding Scale

Please pay what you can! $4-$25

Find More Online Poetry Classes

at thepoetrylab.com

While her writing usually dabbles in sci fi/fantasy and abstract prose poems, Nadia Alamah will occasionally explore sociopolitical identity poetry in honor of April’s Arab American Heritage Month. Nadia has previously published Yalla, Habibi: Poems in 3arabeezi; Awakening, a selection from the now cobwebbed project Everhart’s Notebook; and an occasional light dusting of pieces in collections including Shuruq 4.5, Qua and A Teenager’s Guide to Feminism. Nadia has otherwise focused on creation of community-centric arts projects and workshops in Flint, Michigan prior to posting up in Long Beach. Nadia uses they/them and she/her pronouns.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.