Giraffes on the Roof – An Evening of Magic

Thu, Aug 25, 2022 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets ($17.12 – $22.29) here.

Location: Secret Location, Tel Aviv, Israel

Imagine a place, not far away in distance but worlds away in spirit. A place where time seems to stop. Where the worries of daily life disappear. A place filled with friends and strangers who are soon to be friends.

Every corner you turn, some magic. An elixir bar pouring with cacao, kombucha, cocktails, and more. Fresh fruit platters served by Giraffes, vegan delights at your fingertips and taste buds. A chill zone, so chill that you might never get up. Space for acro-yoga, live painting, dance music, and booths galore. No need to pinch yourself, this isn’t a dream. It’s a reality coming your way.

On August 25th, we’re excited to announce the first-ever Giraffes on the Roof! Space is limited, good vibes are not 🙂 Join us for a night of celebration, gratitude, and community, produced by The Grateful Giraffes.

Free entrance for Giraffe NFT holders. Learn more about becoming a Grateful Giraffe here.

Secret Location revealed via email after ticket purchase 🙂