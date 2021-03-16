Global and Conflict Journalism

Tue, 16 Mar 2021 19:00 - 20:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Deborah is foreign affairs editor, covering the biggest foreign stories around the world and carrying out her own investigations. She has reported from Europe on Brexit the United States on Donald Trump, and broken stories on suspected Russian disinformation operations and suspected cyber attacks in the UK. Before joining Sky, she was defence editor and previously Iraq correspondent at The Times. She covered wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya, as well as focusing on armed forces issues in the UK, including exposing the true extent of a funding crisis within the UK’s military. She won the Amnesty International award for national newspaper human rights reporting in 2008 for a series on the plight of Iraqi interpreters working for UK forces in Iraq.

Faranak Amidi is a journalist and broadcaster for BBC World Service. She is the women’s Affairs reporter for the near east region of the World Service-her current project is the relaunch of BBC Pashto’s Instagram page for women. The Page is dedicated to covering issues related to Pashto-speaking women in the region. Faranak also presents a weekly radio program called the Fifth Floor on BBC World Service Radio every Friday. Faranak joined the BBC as a Broadcast Journalist for the BBC Persian Service. She left the service in 2017 and joined the Near East Visual journalism team as a women’s affairs journalist. She has used your Instagram page ever since as both a newsgathering tool and a platform to amplify the voices of Farsi-speaking women (cisgender and trans) and LGBTQ+ communities.

Emily Webb is the presenter of Outlook, the BBC World Service programme that focuses on extraordinary personal stories and the people behind the headlines. Emily has reported on stories ranging from groups of bikers helping tsunami survivors in Japan to diamond heist detectives in Antwerp. As winner of the 2018 Sue Lloyd Roberts Awards, she presented a series of pieces for radio and television about a group of volunteers rescuing people accused of witchcraft in Papua New Guinea. After graduating with a degree in Social Anthropology, Emily started out as a local radio reporter for BBC Somerset; she then worked in television before joining the BBC World Service in 2016. She lives in London.