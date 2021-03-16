Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Global and Conflict Journalism
Mideast Streets
Journalism
MENA
Middle East
Conflict

Global and Conflict Journalism

The Media Line Staff
03/16/2021

Tue, 16 Mar 2021 19:00 - 20:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£3.83) here.

Deborah is foreign affairs editor, covering the biggest foreign stories around the world and carrying out her own investigations. She has reported from Europe on Brexit the United States on Donald Trump, and broken stories on suspected Russian disinformation operations and suspected cyber attacks in the UK. Before joining Sky, she was defence editor and previously Iraq correspondent at The Times. She covered wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya, as well as focusing on armed forces issues in the UK, including exposing the true extent of a funding crisis within the UK’s military. She won the Amnesty International award for national newspaper human rights reporting in 2008 for a series on the plight of Iraqi interpreters working for UK forces in Iraq.

Faranak Amidi is a journalist and broadcaster for BBC World Service. She is the women’s Affairs reporter for the near east region of the World Service-her current project is the relaunch of BBC Pashto’s Instagram page for women. The Page is dedicated to covering issues related to Pashto-speaking women in the region. Faranak also presents a weekly radio program called the Fifth Floor on BBC World Service Radio every Friday. Faranak joined the BBC as a Broadcast Journalist for the BBC Persian Service. She left the service in 2017 and joined the Near East Visual journalism team as a women’s affairs journalist. She has used your Instagram page ever since as both a newsgathering tool and a platform to amplify the voices of Farsi-speaking women (cisgender and trans) and LGBTQ+ communities.

Emily Webb is the presenter of Outlook, the BBC World Service programme that focuses on extraordinary personal stories and the people behind the headlines. Emily has reported on stories ranging from groups of bikers helping tsunami survivors in Japan to diamond heist detectives in Antwerp. As winner of the 2018 Sue Lloyd Roberts Awards, she presented a series of pieces for radio and television about a group of volunteers rescuing people accused of witchcraft in Papua New Guinea. After graduating with a degree in Social Anthropology, Emily started out as a local radio reporter for BBC Somerset; she then worked in television before joining the BBC World Service in 2016. She lives in London.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.