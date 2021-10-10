GLOBAL DEFI INVESTMENT SUMMIT DUBAI

Mon, Oct 11, 2021 9:30 AM - Tue, Oct 12, 2021 3:30 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Global DeFI Investment Summit will be a 2-day Program being curated based on guidelines from industry experts, with a target of about 300+ delegates. Our goal is to connect global investors and DeFI experts in this space including emerging start-ups – with regional business and leaders from across key industry verticals. There will be an exhibition of technological and business application innovations for the industry. The summit aims to bring awareness of DeFI ecosystem to international scene, connect blockchain & digital asset people from all over the world expects to bridge investors to the DEFI projects and vice versa by introducing innovation and gain local insights on the DEFI scene in each country presented by local experts.

Summit Focus

Blockchain Ecosystem

Crypto Investing

Digital Currency Regulation & Policies

DeFi & NFTs

Enterprise Solution

Dapps

Dao

Dex & Cex

Decentralized Future

Visitors Group

Crypto Community

Accelerators & Incubators

Investors

VCs

Family Offices

Influencers

DeFi & NFT Projects

Government

Youtubers

Entrepreneurs and many more involved in Blockchain & Crypto Space

Event Snapshot

300+ Global Attendees

02 Keynotes

25+ Speakers & Panelists

04 Panel Discussions

05 Sponsor Presentations

01 VIP Investors Dinner

2-Days

1000+ Online Attendees

WHY ATTEND

A Summit programme designed to offer learning and insight as well as discussion with some of the industry’s leading minds.

Build a World Class network around Blockchain & DeFi and approach industry leaders.

Learn the basics and fundamentals about Decentralized Finance, its development and future vision.

Be a part of emerging technology.

Discover products and new technology from DeFI Projects.

Learn why firms are massively investing in Blockchain & Crypto Space.

Meet the most innovative enterprise, startups and investors at Global DeFi Investment Summit.

NETWORKING AT THE EVENT

Global DeFI Investment summit offers an incomparable platform to connect with industry experts, get your business done and position your company for future success. Attending the event will help you to:

Broaden your exposure in the marketplace and create a positive impression on as many people in your business community as possible.

A pitching opportunity for start-ups that will unite some of the agilest entrepreneurs and high-impact investors to design ground-breaking start-ups

Identify those who might be prospects for your products or services.

Build relationships with those who offer products or services that might be of value to you or your clients.

Build partnerships and alliances and understand cutting edge innovative technologies, which will define and drive the future of the industry.

ATTENDEES DEMOGRAPHY

From our previous similar events, we expect this summit to be attended by high profile individuals such as Project Owners, COOs, CTOs, Lead Developers , CFOs, Fintech Head, Head of Data Science, Heads of Innovation, Heads of IT, Heads of Information, Heads of Engineering, Heads of IT Architecture, Heads of Emerging Technology, Heads of Development, Technical Advisors, Heads of Strategy, Heads of Compliance, Business Transformation, Marketing Manager, Fund Managers, High income Net worth individuals and Angel investors.

SPOTLIGHT TOPICS & KEYNOTES

The Summit will explore the continuing evolution of Defi by showcasing live projects, examining business use cases. An inspiring 2 days of content discussing DeFI, Blockchain, Decentralized Exchange, Banking Transformation, Staking reward, AI Arbitrage, Farming, Lending, DeFI Regulations, Financial Services and more. 25+ visionary speakers discuss how tech is impacting their businesses and provide insight and thought-provoking debate into what they see will redefine the industry in the future. The curated agenda features keynotes, case studies, panel discussions, spotlight talks, topic meetups, roundtables, and demos.

The ticket cost includes the following

Access to summit presentations, Panel discussions, Exhibition area at all times, luncheons, coffee breaks and networking

