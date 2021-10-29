Global Jewish Food Culture: Claudia Roden’s Mediterranean

Fri, Oct 29, 2021 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

The grand dame of Jewish cooking in the diaspora shares her favorite dishes over the decades.

Join world-renowned food writer Claudia Roden on a culinary journey across the Mediterranean, all from the comfort of your own table. Widely credited with revolutionizing Western attitudes to Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food, Claudia is a living legend. While best known for her deep dives into cuisines, her newest book Claudia Roden’s Mediterranean is a timeless collection of the food she loves and cooks for friends and family.

You’ll find tried-and-true favorites from France, Greece, and Spain to Egypt, Turkey, and Morocco, inspired by Claudia’s decades of travel and research throughout the region.

Join Claudia for a distills a life’s worth of traveling and eating her way through the Mediterranean, presenting a selection of the recipes that she cooks the most often because they bring the most joy.

