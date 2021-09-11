Starts on Thu, Sep 16, 2021 11:00 AM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Tickets (€90) here.

Come join the medical device industry’s leading experts and authorities in global clinical research and regulatory affairs for an exciting program of discovery and exchange. With a diverse array of topics and discussions to choose from, there’s something for everyone at the Global Medical Device Focus 2021. This great opportunity will help participants learn what it takes to successfully plan, implement, and obtain successful medical device registrations throughout various countries and regions around the world.

Business & Regulatory: Discover how you can optimize revenue by planning early for your medical device global market access.

Clinical Evaluation: How to conduct global clinical investigations? Learn what data is needed to access world markets including China.

Live Q&A sessions: You’ve got the questions; we have the answers!

Event: Global Medical Device Focus 2021: Middle East

Date: September 16, 2021

Time: 11:00am – 13:30pm CET

Program:

Regulatory System for Medical Devices in Saudi Arabia

Yazeed Mohammed Alduhayan, Regulatory expert

