The Jewish Federations of North America joins The Jewish Agency for Israel and Keren Hayesod to present the final remarks (below) of His Excellency Israeli President Rivlin, along with a look back on his career, at our Global Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration THIS THURSDAY, APRIL 15 at 7 PM ET. As he completes his term as president, supporters worldwide will join to bid him farewell.

“You have been, perhaps more than any other Israeli leader, not merely the president of the State of Israel, or the president of Israel’s citizens, but, indeed, a leader of the entire Jewish people,” said the chair of the JFNA Board of Trustees Mark Wilf at a private event with President Rivlin. “Your love of Jewish people everywhere, and respect for all humans, of all backgrounds, has been a hallmark of your long and distinguished career.”

The event will also feature Jewish and Israeli Olympic athletes who are headed to Tokyo this summer and hear moving stories about Jewish athletics.

Amar’e Stoudemire, six-time NBA All-Star and player development assistant for the Brooklyn Nets will join the virtual 73-hoops challenge with the students of the Maryland Hillel and National Basketball Tournament to celebrate Israel’s 73rd birthday.