Global YouthFest Virtual Conference (Asia/Middle East/East Africa)

Date and time: Sat, Apr 18, 2020, 1 pm to Sunday, Apr 19, 2020, 7 pm Indochina Time (UTC +7).

Cost: Free

The YouthFest Virtual Conference is a free two-day online conference for youth interested in becoming inspired, exploring leadership, and connecting with like-minded peers who are committed to growing and developing through this challenging time. The conference is a safe place to share your ideas and learn from conversations, as well as build connections between youth in the same circumstances from different places, and be inspired by innovative people who are experts in their fields.

How will it work?

The YouthFest Virtual Conference will take place on April 18-19 in four time zones over Zoom for youth ages 13-24. Each day will have many different one-hour sessions and participants can register to join as many sessions as they would like. Sessions will be run by organizations from all over the world. Times zones will be Bangkok, Dubai, London, and New York.

Each day of the conference will include six one-hour sessions on a range of topics. Regional conference schedules will be announced one week prior to the conference dates.

The days will be filled with great conversation, inspirational leaders in social innovation, skill-building, and opportunities to connect with other like-minded youth!

Below is a potential schedule for the Global YouthFest Virtual Conference:

Day 1

Keynote address: Global citizenship

Workshop: Design thinking + social impact workshop

Discussion: Coping with COVID: Self-care under quarantine

Active session: Yoga and dance

Workshop: Fostering creativity from home

Day 2