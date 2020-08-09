GLOD: Political Theater as a Civil Right – Nabil Sawalha Jordan

Date and time: Monday, August 17, 2020, 6 to 8 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register for access to international theater sharings and conversations with political theater-makers, academics and activists.

GLOD

Romanian noun (from the Hungarian galád or the Russian глуда (gluda))

Wet earth (soaked by rainwater or melted snow) / Mud / Clay

GLOD: Political Theater as a Civil Right returns Monday 17 August 2020 1 pm EDT, 6 pm BST, 8 pm GMT+3 with a documentary on Jordanian satirical theater.

Join Nabil Sawalha (winner of The Medal of Independence 1st Class from King Hussein for achievements in the arts) and a wider panel (TBA) to watch and then discuss a documentary on Peace by Piece – a show he toured from Jordan to Israel in 1995.

Nabil toured the UK for four years starting in 1997 focusing on Arab Americans in the UK: Hello Arabs of London and Divided Hearts.

Hosted by Howlround Theater Commons | Coordinated by BÉZNĂ Theater, a British Romanian theater company making work that investigates societal inequalities & confronts institutional & normalized violence. Pivotal to our work are close collaborations with activists & academics during field research, inclusion of communities in our process & emancipatory actions to enact lasting change.

