GO-CTO – Bahrain Live
Thu, 9 Dec 2021 10:00 - Fri, 10 Dec 2021 15:30 Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)
Join us for an interactive live case CTO meeting from the pre-eminent centre in the Middle East, Mohamed bin Khalifa Cardiac Centre.
About this event
Course Directors Dr Husam Noor and Prof James Spratt are delighted to feature live cases and didactic lectures from a world-class faculty including Dr Colm Hanratty, and Dr Omer Gokten
Programme – Day One
- Understanding the angiogram
- Parallel wires: mystery or magic?
- Live case 1
- Contemporary ADR
- Understanding the proximal cap
- Live Case 2
- Essential equipment
Programme – Day Two
- Advances in Retrograde PCI
- Live Case 3
- Management of coronary perforations
- Imaging in CTO PCI
- Post CABG CTO
- The role of calcium modification
- Live case 4