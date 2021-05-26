Gods of Egypt Family Workshop

Sat, 29 May 2021 08:00 - Sun, 6 Jun 2021 22:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

A week of activities, games and crafts based on the gods and goddesses of ancient Egypt for you to do from the comfort of your own home!

Unravel the secrets of the ancient Egyptian gods and goddesses this May half term with our fun-filled family workshop, Gods of Egypt!

Discover some of the most popular gods and goddesses of ancient Egypt with our live zoom sessions, and watch the story of Osiris and Seth as they battle for control over the land of Egypt. Explore the different ways the ancient Egyptians worshiped the gods, enjoy our gods and goddesses card game, and even make your very own god’s mask at home.

Activities will be available throughout the week so drop in whenever you like as often as you like!

The live Zoom sessions will run at set times:

Monday 31st at 11am

Wednesday 2nd at 2pm

Friday 4th at 11am

Suitable for ages 6-11.

