Going to the Movies

Sun, 19 February 2023, 19:00 – 20:30 Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (£0 – £16.62) here.

Location: Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Qurtuba Al Thoumamah Road Riyadh, Riyadh Province 11263 Saudi Arabia

This event will give you a view of what a claim a movie is, why you need to claim a movie, and what is involved in making one.

About this event

Claim submissions can be lengthy and tedious. Managers have little time in their schedules. How can you effectively get your message across in the shortest time? A Claim movie could be the answer.

Quantum Global Solutions Expert

Quantum Global Solutions Technical Manager, Sean Vernon is an experienced Quantity Surveyor and Contract and Claims Manager from a building and civil engineering background. Sean has worked on projects for a multi-million-dollar EPC nuclear power station. His experience in a wide range of areas of construction from nuclear housing refurbishment shows flexibility and adaptability to the need of a large variety of projects. Sean has a good working knowledge of FIDIC, PWA, and bespoke forms of contract.

Sean is an Accredited RICS Civil Commercial Mediator and has achieved RICS recognised Legal Experience Training Advanced Professional Award in Expert Witness Evidence) LETAPAEWE) and is a member of RICS and CIArb.

Event Timing

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm (In-person attendance only: Radisson Blu Qurtuba, Riyadh)

