Good Old Days in Jaffa: Hasan Hammami, Episode 3

Date and time: Friday, August 7, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join us for the third episode in our conversation series with 87-year-old Nakba survivor, Hasan Hammami.

Join Hasan Hammami, an 87-year-old Nakba survivor from Jaffa, Palestine as he shares about what life was like in Jaffa before 1948 – his life and experiences in Jaffa up to age 15, when he and his family were forced out of their home and country on a Cargo Sailboat with nearly 3,000 people packed like sardines. A personal review of his memories, of family, neighborhood, city and country, relating what it was like to grow up in this pre-biblical city and country. These were the good years.

Hasan will also share about his seven years as a stateless Palestinian refugee youth: navigating through the interrupted life of being a stateless Palestinian refugee as he adjusted to life and schooling in Lebanon, to years of survival as a teenage worker in a Saudi Arabian Desert Labor camp, earning a living as a translator and statistical analyst to build what has turned out as a foundation of friends, learning and associations for a life in the Diaspora. These were the interrupted life years.

This event will be live on Zoom.

