Grand Mufti al-Husseini’s Influence, Abiding Impact, with Wolfgang G. Schwanitz

From the time he became the mufti of Jerusalem in 1921, Amin al-Husseini (1897-1974) became the most toxic enemy of Jews. He initiated Palestinian rejectionism, had an important role in Hitler’s Final Solution, gave sanctuary to Nazis and loosed them against a nascent Israel, and urged the Muslim Brotherhood to fight Zionists. Even after his death his influence on Palestinians is still felt. Will his sway ever end?

Wolfgang G. Schwanitz, a writing fellow at Middle East Forum, is a German-American historian. He has written 10 books, edited 10 books, and published. He holds a Ph.D. from Leipzig University and was a visiting fellow at Princeton University.