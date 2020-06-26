Donate
Grand Mufti al-Husseini’s Influence, Abiding Impact, with Wolfgang G. Schwanitz

The Media Line Staff
06/26/2020

Date and time: Friday, June 26, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Link to join just before the event at 1 pm.

You can also reply to Stacey McKenna at Stacey@meforum.org or by phone at +1 215-546-5406 ext. 113.

From the time he became the mufti of Jerusalem in 1921, Amin al-Husseini (1897-1974) became the most toxic enemy of Jews. He initiated Palestinian rejectionism, had an important role in Hitler’s Final Solution, gave sanctuary to Nazis and loosed them against a nascent Israel, and urged the Muslim Brotherhood to fight Zionists. Even after his death his influence on Palestinians is still felt. Will his sway ever end?

Wolfgang G. Schwanitz, a writing fellow at Middle East Forum, is a German-American historian. He has written 10 books, edited 10 books, and published. He holds a Ph.D. from Leipzig University and was a visiting fellow at Princeton University.

