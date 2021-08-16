Protecting Truth During Tension

GRAPHICS & BEYOND: GANZEER IN CONVERSATION WITH SALADIN AHMED
Mideast Streets
Book
Author
comics

GRAPHICS & BEYOND: GANZEER IN CONVERSATION WITH SALADIN AHMED

The Media Line Staff
08/16/2021

Starts on Wed, Aug 18, 2021 7:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Celebrate the release of Issue 05 of THE SOLAR GRID with author and illustrator Ganzeer and Eisner Award-winning author Saladin Ahmed.

About this event

A world partially buried under water, a nexus of politicians and corporations seeking to monetize an existential moment, a species looking to relocate to another planet, and an unequal society hell-bent on deciding who gets to live and who doesn't—The Solar Grid by Ganzeer is truly the most essential graphic series of our time.

On August 18, the mythical world of The Solar Grid will come to a rip-roaring cliffhanger with Issue 05, the final of the ten-issue graphic series for this year. To celebrate the occasion, we have two of the finest minds and creators of comics working today—Saladin Ahmed, Eisner Award-winning author of Black Bolt, and Ganzeer, artist extraordinaire and creator of The Solar Grid. Both artists have produced prolific works of political graphic fiction.

During this virtual event, the audience will have the opportunity to hear Ganzeer share his favorite passages from the first five issues of The Solar Grid, Saladin Ahmed and Ganzeer discuss the state of contemporary graphic narratives and the responsibility of political question, and field questions to the creators about their work.

What’s more? Attendees who subscribe to The Solar Grid will have the chance to scoop up a very special gift.

About the Speakers:

SALADIN AHMED

SALADIN AHMED was born in Detroit. His fiction has been anthologized by George RR Martin, performed by LeVar Burton, and cited in the Dungeons and Dragons Player's Handbook. His novel Throne of the Crescent Moon, praised by NPR as 'Lord of the Rings meets the Arab Spring,' was nominated for the Hugo, Nebula, and British Fantasy Awards, and won the Locus Award for Best First Novel. Black Bolt, a collaboration with Christian Ward that tackled incarceration and cosmic power in the Marvel Universe, won the Eisner Award for Best New Series. Abbott, a collaboration with Sami Kivela about journalism and horror, was nominated for the Bram Stoker award. Saladin is currently working on Miles Morales: Spider Man for Marvel, Batman Unburied for DC, and Dragon, a creator-owned collaboration with Dave Acosta about Dracula and the Ottoman Empire.

GANZEER

Described as a "chameleon" in The New York Times, GANZEER operates seamlessly between art, design, and storytelling, creating what he has coined Concept Pop. His art is regularly exhibited in museums and galleries around the world and he is a frequent speaker at colleges and universities. His sci-fi graphic novel The Solar Grid, published in serialized form by Radix Media, has earned him a Global Thinker Award from Foreign Policy.

More at ganzeer.com

You can purchase the first four issues of The Solar Grid or subscribe to the entire series here.

