Green Building and Design
Wed, 20 Jan 2021, 12 noon to 1:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)
Register here.
Recognizing that construction is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, the panelists will highlight innovations in materials, design and adaptation of local and traditional building practices to promote greener construction. Panelists from the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat will discuss their work on adapting and introducing green building elements including passive design, solar power, water and energy efficiency and low-carbon materials for housing and community buildings in remote and vulnerable communities across South and Central Asia. Saif Ul Haque Sthapati, architect of the Arcadia Education Project, winner of the 2019 Aga Khan Award for Architecture, will talk about the unique features of this modular, amphibious school complex designed to adapt to its river environment with the innovative use of traditional local building methods and materials.
The Joint Lecture Series is a joint initiative of AKU-ISMC and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture’s Education Programme; the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat and the Aga Khan Museum are also organizing partners this year.
Speakers
- Saif Ul Haque is the principal of Dhaka-based architectural practice Saif Ul Haque Sthapati(SHS) and director of the research and design program at the Bengal Institute for Architecture, Landscapes and Settlements also at Dhaka, Bangladesh. His works include residential, institutional and industrial facilities at different locations in Bangladesh and have been published and exhibited in and outside Bangladesh. Some of the works have also received awards at home and abroad and his recent work Arcadia Education Project is the recipient of Aga Khan Award for Architecture 2019.
- Dr Hristo Dikanski leads the Green Construction Program at the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat. He promotes the use of sustainable materials, energy efficiency and clean energy generation across AKAH’s work in Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Syria and Tajikistan. Prior to joining AKAH, Hristo has worked on climate change adaptation and mitigation projects across a range of sectors, including buildings, railways and road infrastructure, aviation and cities. Hristo holds an Engineering Doctorate from the University of Surrey and an MEng in Civil Engineering from the University of Bristol.
- Sana Dharani, currently working as a program manager at Aga Khan Agency for Habitat India, manages community programs; design for housing, sanitation and institutional buildings; and AKAH’s greenhouse gas emissions management program. She holds a Master’s in environmental architecture and is an accredited professional with the Indian Green Building Council. With a passion to work on sustainable development, Sana also has experience working in a design firm, real estate development and the social sector.