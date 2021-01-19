Green Building and Design

Wed, 20 Jan 2021, 12 noon to 1:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Recognizing that construction is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, the panelists will highlight innovations in materials, design and adaptation of local and traditional building practices to promote greener construction. Panelists from the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat will discuss their work on adapting and introducing green building elements including passive design, solar power, water and energy efficiency and low-carbon materials for housing and community buildings in remote and vulnerable communities across South and Central Asia. Saif Ul Haque Sthapati, architect of the Arcadia Education Project, winner of the 2019 Aga Khan Award for Architecture, will talk about the unique features of this modular, amphibious school complex designed to adapt to its river environment with the innovative use of traditional local building methods and materials.

The Joint Lecture Series is a joint initiative of AKU-ISMC and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture’s Education Programme; the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat and the Aga Khan Museum are also organizing partners this year.

