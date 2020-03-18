Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
meditation
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
coronavirus
COVID-19

Group Healing Meditation from Dubai

The Media Line Staff
03/18/2020

We are initiating a series of weekly group healing meditation with our ULove Community Lightkeepers and practitioners.

We will be focusing on the coronavirus, learning & growth, collective consciousness fear and mistrust in our divine-self power.

And a few of our Lightkeepers will conduct a short meditation and energy practice “I AM Declaration” to transmute the situation into peace and harmony.

The next session is Sunday, 22 Mar 2020, 7:30-9 pm (Dubai Time, GMT+4).

To participate, please register to ZOOM video meeting, meeting ID 971 506 8153.

You can also watch live on Facebook.

With Love and Light to your Heart.

Mathilde Lumiere & YogiGeorge

ASCENSION PATHWAY Consciousness Awakening Channel – Open to your Heart Power & become your HigherSelf

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.