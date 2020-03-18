Group Healing Meditation from Dubai

We are initiating a series of weekly group healing meditation with our ULove Community Lightkeepers and practitioners.

We will be focusing on the coronavirus, learning & growth, collective consciousness fear and mistrust in our divine-self power.

And a few of our Lightkeepers will conduct a short meditation and energy practice “I AM Declaration” to transmute the situation into peace and harmony.

The next session is Sunday, 22 Mar 2020, 7:30-9 pm (Dubai Time, GMT+4).

To participate, please register to ZOOM video meeting, meeting ID 971 506 8153.

You can also watch live on Facebook.

With Love and Light to your Heart.

Mathilde Lumiere & YogiGeorge

ASCENSION PATHWAY Consciousness Awakening Channel – Open to your Heart Power & become your HigherSelf