Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Guest Lecture on The Abraham Accords
US President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
Mideast Streets
Abraham Accords

Guest Lecture on The Abraham Accords

The Media Line Staff
05/01/2021

Starts on Tue, May 4, 2021 10:00 AM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

In 2020, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Sudan normalized their relations with Israel, the first Arab countries to do so since Jordan in 1994. We are delighted to welcome Roi Dvir to present a virtual guest lecture on the implications of the Abraham Accords for regional peace and to highlight some of the negotiations that led to the signing of these Accords.

Roi Dvir is the Director of the Gulf States’ Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel. He has held this role for over three years, where he oversees the bilateral relations between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government. He has previously been posted abroad, holding positions in Denmark, Russia and the Philippines. Additionally, he has worked in the Europe Department at the Centre for Political Research. Roi is an experienced diplomat, having worked for Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for over 20 years. He is married with 2 children and lives in the city of Modi’in in Israel.

This event has been jointly put together by the MSc Programme in Human Rights and Diplomacy and the MSc International Conflict and Cooperation. It is open to the public.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.