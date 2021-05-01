Guest Lecture on The Abraham Accords

Starts on Tue, May 4, 2021 10:00 AM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

In 2020, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Sudan normalized their relations with Israel, the first Arab countries to do so since Jordan in 1994. We are delighted to welcome Roi Dvir to present a virtual guest lecture on the implications of the Abraham Accords for regional peace and to highlight some of the negotiations that led to the signing of these Accords.

Roi Dvir is the Director of the Gulf States’ Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel. He has held this role for over three years, where he oversees the bilateral relations between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government. He has previously been posted abroad, holding positions in Denmark, Russia and the Philippines. Additionally, he has worked in the Europe Department at the Centre for Political Research. Roi is an experienced diplomat, having worked for Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for over 20 years. He is married with 2 children and lives in the city of Modi’in in Israel.

This event has been jointly put together by the MSc Programme in Human Rights and Diplomacy and the MSc International Conflict and Cooperation. It is open to the public.