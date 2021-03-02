Gulf Region (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, UAE) Online Fair

Wed, Mar 3, 2021, 12 noon to 4 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Taking part in our edu fairs is the best way to start recruitment of students in a rapidly growing market of international education

About this Event

For every edu fair participant, we run a personal lead generation campaign with a complimentary profile localization. All the parents and students visiting the edu expo are well informed about the study abroad options presented at the education fair. We use a variety of promotional tools including sponsored posts and target ads in social media, different search engine ads, promotion at our websites www.begin.ru and www.examen.ru, combined monthly audience of almost 1 million.