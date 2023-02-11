GV Exchange: All You Need to Know About Israeli Taxes for Employees

Thu, February 23, 2023, 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

GV Exchange- Share What You Know

A series of virtual events created and executed by our community members to build relationships, provide real value and help participants achieve their professional goals.

Today’s Topic: All You Need to Know about Israeli Taxes for Employees

Even Israeli Zabarim don’t always understand the Israeli tax system. Here is your chance to learn about the:

Israeli Income tax: progressive taxation and relief

What is “Teum Mas”. Who has to do it, and how to do it?

Bituach Leumi for employees. Who needs “Teum bituach leumi”?

How to read and understand a pay stub: taxes, bituach leumi deductions, taxes, pension funds etc.

Tax refunds and why it is so important to check if you are eligible for a tax refund.

What will you learn?

Who is Vladimir Marshak?

Vladimir has been living in Israel for 32 years. Married and have two beautiful daughters. CPA (Isr.) with more than 20 years’ experience. Expert in new immigrants benefits and taxes.

Gvahim, is committed to encouraging Aliyah and enabling career and business success for new immigrants supporting their integration into Israel.

Gvahim’s career arm offers two programs: a 1-month career development program in Jerusalem, and an individual-based track in Ra’naana. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; 1-on-1 career consultation, ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential employers; and networking opportunities

In addition, Gvahim offers two Pre-Aliyah programs: a three 90-minute workshops on the Israeli job market, education, and health, and a specialized software engineers program that provides full career services.

