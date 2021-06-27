Protecting Truth During Tension

GV Exchange – Environmental Challenges in Israel: Water, Air, & Energy
Mideast Streets
environment
Israel

GV Exchange – Environmental Challenges in Israel: Water, Air, & Energy

The Media Line Staff
06/27/2021

Mon, Jun 28, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Discover insight in a fascinating Israeli industry that paves the road for the energy transition to a clean and decarbonized world

About this event

GV Exchange- Share What You Know

A series of virtual events created and executed by our community members to build relationships, provide real value and help participants achieve their professional goals.

Today's Topic: Environmental Challenges in Israel: Water, Air & Energy

You want to work in the environmental and energy sector OR you are just curious about what's going on in this field:

Discover an original insight into a fascinating Israeli industry that paves the road for the energy transition to a clean and decarbonized world

What will you learn?

Understand what are the key issues in Israel for environmental and energy innovation

How works the synergy between big companies and small start-up-

Israel in a worldwide trend

Who is Eric Semel?

Eric Semel is Chief Sustainability Officer of the Israeli Institute of energy and Environment in Tel-Aviv (The Institute is a private organization that gathers almost all the Israeli energy companies)

Since 2016, where he deals with environmental issues linked to the energy sector: air quality, climate change, innovation… Eric is also a member of various professional committees, both in Israel (Hydrogen expert group for green mobility at the Israeli Institution of Standardization) and at the International level (envi and climate change working group at OCED-business, strategy and innovation committee at the International Gas Union). Lecturer on environmental issues at the MBA program at Haifa University.

Eric Made Alyah from France in 2015. Before coming to Israel, Eric worked in the glass industry, both in France and in Europe. Eric holds a PhD in Physics from Paris University, Advanced Master's in Environmental Management from the Ecole des Mines de Paris.Married + 2 children.

Gvahim, is committed to encouraging Aliyah and to enabling career and business success for new immigrants supporting their integration in Israel.

Gvahim’s career arm offers two programs: a 1-month career development program in Jerusalem, and an individual based track in Ra’naana. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; 1-on-1 career consultation, ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential employers; and networking opportunities

In addition, Gvahim offers two Pre-Aliyah programs: a series comprising three 90-minute workshops on the Israeli job market, and a specialized software engineers program that provides career services.

Gvahim’s entrepreneurial arm offers two programs: a 5-month startup accelerator in Ashdod, and 5-week intensive business acceleration programs in Ra’naana. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential investors; and networking opportunities.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

