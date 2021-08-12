Protecting Truth During Tension

GV Exchange – How to Lead Successful Negotiations
Mideast Streets

GV Exchange – How to Lead Successful Negotiations

The Media Line Staff
08/12/2021

Mon, Aug 16, 2021 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Negotiation is part of our everyday life. Join us to learn the fundamentals for leading successful negotiations.

About this event

GV Exchange- Share What You Know

A series of virtual events created and executed by our community members to build relationships, provide real value and help participants achieve their professional goals. Also open to the main public

Today’s Topic: How to Lead Successful Negotiations

The main goal of the interactive workshop is to help familiarize the participants with the key principles and skill sets that are fundamental for leading successful negotiations.

The interactive process pulls in and involves each participant and guides them through the various stages of the negotiation process.

What will you learn?

Workshop participants will gain a better understanding of what negotiation is about and will learn about a few key elements in the process to help them in the future.

Who is Mark Simon?

Mark is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and board advisor with over 30 years of experience in consulting and advising small to mid-sized companies in:

  • establishing new ventures,
  • technology commercialization,
  • strategic planning,
  • negotiations,
  • conflict resolution,
  • patent strategy &
  • commercialization and business development.

Mark is the founder and CEO of Milestone Consulting, a boutique consulting firm focusing on early-stage companies and their investors. Born and educated in the United States, Mark holds a MSc in Management from the Polytechnic Institute of New York University where he wrote a Master’s Thesis on Technology Transfer between the United States and Israel. He has BA in Economics with a minor in Psychology with Honors from Queens College, City University of New York.

Gvahim, is committed to encouraging Aliyah and to enabling career and business success for new immigrants supporting their integration in Israel.

Gvahim’s career arm offers two programs: a 1-month career development program in Jerusalem, and an individual based track in Ra’naana. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; 1-on-1 career consultation, ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential employers; and networking opportunities

In addition, Gvahim offers two Pre-Aliyah programs: a series comprising three 90-minute workshops on the Israeli job market, and a specialized software engineers program that provides career services.

Gvahim’s entrepreneurial arm offers two programs: a 5-month startup accelerator in Ashdod, and 5-week intensive business acceleration programs in Ra’naana. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential investors; and networking opportunities.

