GV Exchange: Intro to Product Management by Ran Erez

Mon, Feb 8, 2021, 8 to 9 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

GV Exchange – Share What You Know

A series of virtual events created and executed by our community members to build relationships, provide real value and help participants achieve their professional goals.

Today’s Topic: Introduction to Product Management

In this talk, we will discuss what is (and what isn’t) product management, how to become a PM and what are the 5 key principles that can make you a better product manager even if you are not one

What will you learn?

Knowledge of the PM’s work

How to become a PM

What are the key attributes of a successful PM

Who is Ran Erez?

Ran is a senior product manager at Taboola and has over 6 years of product management experience in the cyber and internet domains. During his time, Ran has launched multiple products from concept to launch and loves the challenges and uncertainty that come with a new product. On top of his day job, Ran co-founded Becoming Product Managers, the fastest growing PM community in Israel, which helps aspiring product managers land their first position and succeed on the role.

Gvahim is committed to encouraging aliyah and to enabling career and business success for new immigrants supporting their integration in Israel.

Gvahim’s career arm offers two programs: a 1-month career development program in Jerusalem, and an individual based track in Tel Aviv. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; 1-on-1 career consultation, ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential employers; and networking opportunities

In addition, Gvahim offers two pre-aliyah programs: a series comprising three 90-minute workshops on the Israeli job market, and a specialized software engineers program that provides career services.

Gvahim’s entrepreneurial arm offers two programs: a 5-month startup accelerator in Ashdod, and 5-week intensive business acceleration programs in Tel Aviv. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential investors; and networking opportunities.