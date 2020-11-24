GV Exchange: Negotiate Like a Pro with Maayan Nissan

Sun, Dec 6, 2020, 6 to 7 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

A fascinating glimpse into the world of multinational negotiation.

GV Exchange- Share What You Know

A series of virtual events created and executed by our community members to build relationships, provide real value, and help participants achieve their professional goals.

Today’s Topic: Negotiate Like a Pro

Negotiation is a unique language that influences all areas of life. Whether you are actively engaged in complex negotiations or not, this is a global language you would want to know.

How to create the platform?

How do you prepare for such a process?

How do you obtain optimized results?

In this webinar, you will learn tips and techniques for driving an excellent negotiation and obtaining great results.

What will you learn?

Negotiation tips and techniques,

Building trust,

Multi-national relationships management

Who is Maayan Nissan?

Maayan Nissan is a seasoned global procurement executive with vast experience in managing multi-national partnerships in global high-tech companies, with unique expertise in commercial and legal negotiation.

Gvahim is committed to encouraging aliyah and to enabling career and business success for new immigrants supporting their integration in Israel.

Gvahim’s career arm offers two programs: a 1-month career development program in Jerusalem, and an individual based track in Tel Aviv. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; 1-on-1 career consultation, ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential employers; and networking opportunities

In addition, Gvahim offers two pre-aliyah programs: a series comprising three 90-minute workshops on the Israeli job market, and a specialized software engineers program that provides career services.

Gvahim’s entrepreneurial arm offers two programs: a 5-month startup accelerator in Ashdod, and 5-week intensive business acceleration programs in Tel Aviv. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential investors; and networking opportunities.