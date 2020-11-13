GV Exchange: What You Need to Know Before Launching a Startup in Israel

Mon, Nov 16, 2020, 5 to 7 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

If you have thoughts about becoming an entrepreneur, and you don’t know where to start, this practical webinar is for you.

GV Exchange- Share What You Know

A series of virtual events created and executed by our community members to build relationships, provide real value, and help participants achieve their professional goals.

Today’s Topic: What You Need to Know Before Launching a Startup in Israel

Launching a startup for the first time is hard. Even for the second time. There is so much information out there and so many guides, how is it possible to filter it all, start the right way, avoid rookie mistakes and SUCCEED?

During this practical webinar, we will try to provide the tools and tips that, from experience, were proven to help new entrepreneurs.

What do you need to know, that you even didn’t know you need. And if we won’t be able to add information to you, it only means that you are ready to set your startup and need to talk to your potential clients and not listening to webinars.

What will you learn?

At the end of the webinar, we hope that you will have the initial information to start your journey as an entrepreneur.

What steps are necessary?

What data to collect even before starting the development of the startup?

Where to look for the right information and how to conduct your research?

If you’ll jump into the water, who could help you?

Who is Izabella Filipov?

Experienced in running the acceleration program for several years, organizing events and meetups, empowering the alumni and making valuable intros for the participants with key players from the ecosystem.

Holds a BA in Economics and Strategic Studies from Tel Aviv University.Part of TheHive Ashdod team for the 6th year already.

Gvahim is committed to encouraging aliyah and to enabling career and business success for new immigrants supporting their integration in Israel.

Gvahim’s career arm offers two programs: a 1-month career development program in Jerusalem, and an individual based track in Tel Aviv. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; 1-on-1 career consultation, ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential employers; and networking opportunities

Gvahim’s entrepreneurial arm offers two programs: a 5-month startup accelerator in Ashdod, and 5-week intensive business acceleration programs in Tel Aviv. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential investors; and networking opportunities.

In addition, Gvahim offers two pre-aliyah programs: a series comprising three 90-minute workshops on the Israeli job market, and a specialized software engineers program that provides career services.