HAFSA Winter Zoom – celebrating with Sabastiya – UK: 6pm, Palestine: 8pm
Mideast Streets
Palestine

HAFSA Winter Zoom – celebrating with Sabastiya – UK: 6pm, Palestine: 8pm

The Media Line Staff
12/09/2021

Starts on Thu, 9 Dec 2021 18:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£10) here.

6pm UK time, 8 pm in Palestine, 1pm EST. Share our friendship with people in Sabastiya, Palestine and around the world.

About this event

Join us for our lively Winter Zoom with Sabastiya and people from around the world. All funds raised are in aid of HAFSA projects. Get your ticket NOW. Don’t miss the humour of Palestinian comedian Alaa Shehada or Leon Rosselson’s wry account of Zionitus. Dr. Hanan Ashwari, spokesperson for the Palestinian delegation to the Middle East peace process, is talking with Sir Vincent Fean. Listen to singer song-writer Robb Johnson, see the achievements of HAFSA projects in Sabastiya and enjoy a Palestinian poem both in English and Arabic as well as a snippet from Mona Halaby’s new book.

By buying your ticket you are helping HAFSA to raise funds in support of the people in Sabasastiya. (If you are not sure, just take a quick peek at this video of the HAFSA Orange Tree project.)

To find out more about HAFSA and make a donation please visit our website hafsa.org.uk

Sabastiya has some splendid archeology to explore!

HAFSA helps by funding gas masks and first aid training

Frequent military incursions into the village by the Israeli army bring the danger of tear gas being fired, suffocating villagers and having a dangerous effect on elderly and vulnerable people. We have supported the purchase of gas masks for villagers living close to the archeological site, where clashes take place, and helped to train young people to provide first aid in the event of an emergency.

Orange trees for Sabastiya is an ongoing project – and yet more trees are needed

This is all part of our HAFSA project “Reclaiming the Jaffa Orange.”

Until 1948, Jaffa oranges were the pride of Palestine and the country’s main export. They have remained a strong symbol of land and national identity.

Over the next few years, the orange trees will bear fruit, which can be both eaten, as a good source of vitamins and sold to provide income for families in Sabastiya.

