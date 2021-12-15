Haiku Poetry Workshop
Sun, Dec 19, 2021 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM Eastern European Time (UTC+2)
Tickets (€15) here.
Location: Blend.thespace, 50b Agias Filaxeos, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus
Let us introduce you to the Japanese Zen Art of Haiku Poetry. We invite you to play, discover new ways of writing and connect with others.
About this event
This is the 9th Haiku Workshop we have fascilitated so, believe us when we say how great it is.
Let us guide you through a process of practising the Japanese Art of Haiku Poetry.
We start with a warm up, awakening the body and the mind.
We play games to bond with eachother and to think outside the box
We answer “what exactly is a Haiku Poem?”
We write
We present our work
And finally we pick one poem and make a short film capturing the poem’s essence