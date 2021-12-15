This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

Haiku Poetry Workshop
Mideast Streets
poetry
Cyprus

Haiku Poetry Workshop

The Media Line Staff
12/15/2021

Sun, Dec 19, 2021 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

Tickets (€15) here.

Location: Blend.thespace, 50b Agias Filaxeos, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus

View Map

Let us introduce you to the Japanese Zen Art of Haiku Poetry. We invite you to play, discover new ways of writing and connect with others.

About this event

This is the 9th Haiku Workshop we have fascilitated so, believe us when we say how great it is.

Let us guide you through a process of practising the Japanese Art of Haiku Poetry.

We start with a warm up, awakening the body and the mind.

We play games to bond with eachother and to think outside the box

We answer “what exactly is a Haiku Poem?”

We write

We present our work

And finally we pick one poem and make a short film capturing the poem’s essence

