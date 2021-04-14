Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hala Alyan & Naomi Shihab Nye w/ music by Simon Shaheen
Mideast Streets
poetry
music
Palestinian diaspora

Hala Alyan & Naomi Shihab Nye w/ music by Simon Shaheen

The Media Line Staff
04/14/2021

Wed, Apr 14, 2021 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Readings by Hala Alyan and Naomi Shihab Nye, with a musical introduction by Simon Shaheen

About this Event

We are thrilled to bring together the Palestinian diaspora writers Hala Alyan and Naomi Shihab Nye to navigate identity, displacement, crossing, intergenerational family ties through intimate documentary narratives. The readers will be joined by the renowned composer, oud, and violin player Simon Shaheen. We’re also excited to celebrate the publication of Hala Alyan’s second novel The Arsonists’ City!

Hala Alyan is a Palestinian American writer and clinical psychologist whose work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Guernica and elsewhere. Her poetry collections have won the Arab American Book Award and the Crab Orchard Series. Her second novel, THE ARSONIST’S CITY, will be published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in 2021.

Naomi Shihab Nye, Palestinian American, is the Young People’s Poet Laureate (Poetry Foundation), the editor of the New York Times Sunday magazine poem, and on faculty at Texas State University.

We encourage enthusiastic readers and listeners to engage more deeply with Hala Alyan’s work by purchasing her latest novel, The Arsonists’ City.

*Please note you must be logged in to your Eventbrite account to access the event’s zoom link. We will begin letting people into the reading from Eventbrite a few minutes before the start of the event.

*Please also note that if you are not logged into Eventbrite, you will receive a notification reading “You don’t have access to this event” when you click on the event link. This is an automatically generated notification indicating that you need to login, using the email address with which you registered for the event. You can do so using the button located directly below the notification.

If you have any questions, have trouble accessing your Eventbrite account, or have trouble accessing Zoom after the event’s listed start time, please contact Poetry Project staff directly at info@poetryproject.org

The Poetry Project is committed to making our event programming inclusive and accessible for individuals with different experiences, and are continuously working to improve and expand upon accessibility measures. Our online broadcasts feature live transcription and are presented on broadcasts compatible with most screen readers. If you have a question about either of these resources, or an accessibility measure we haven’t described, please contact us at rm@poetryproject.org.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.