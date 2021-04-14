Hala Alyan & Naomi Shihab Nye w/ music by Simon Shaheen

Wed, Apr 14, 2021 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Readings by Hala Alyan and Naomi Shihab Nye, with a musical introduction by Simon Shaheen

About this Event

We are thrilled to bring together the Palestinian diaspora writers Hala Alyan and Naomi Shihab Nye to navigate identity, displacement, crossing, intergenerational family ties through intimate documentary narratives. The readers will be joined by the renowned composer, oud, and violin player Simon Shaheen. We’re also excited to celebrate the publication of Hala Alyan’s second novel The Arsonists’ City!

Hala Alyan is a Palestinian American writer and clinical psychologist whose work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Guernica and elsewhere. Her poetry collections have won the Arab American Book Award and the Crab Orchard Series. Her second novel, THE ARSONIST’S CITY, will be published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in 2021.

Naomi Shihab Nye, Palestinian American, is the Young People’s Poet Laureate (Poetry Foundation), the editor of the New York Times Sunday magazine poem, and on faculty at Texas State University.

We encourage enthusiastic readers and listeners to engage more deeply with Hala Alyan’s work by purchasing her latest novel, The Arsonists’ City.

The Poetry Project is committed to making our event programming inclusive and accessible for individuals with different experiences, and are continuously working to improve and expand upon accessibility measures. Our online broadcasts feature live transcription and are presented on broadcasts compatible with most screen readers. If you have a question about either of these resources, or an accessibility measure we haven’t described, please contact us at rm@poetryproject.org.