Hand in Hand: A Jewish-Arab Model for Peace-Building Through Education

Learn about integrated and multicultural peace education in the context of ongoing ethnic-national conflict in Israel/Palestine.

The Hanahau’oli School Professional Development Center invites you to join us online for a talk with inspiring educational entrepreneur Lee Gordon.

Date and time: Monday, April 20, 2020, 12:30 to 2:30 pm Hawaii Standard Time (GMT-10), 6:30 to 8:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time, 1:30 to 3:30 am (April 21) Israel Daylight Time

Location: Online, via Zoom (link to be provided via email)

Cost: Free ($10 suggested donation to Hand in Hand)

Register here.

Learn how educators are working to promote peace in Israel at our upcoming talk with Lee Gordon, co-founder of Hand in Hand: Center for Jewish-Arab Education in Israel. This groundbreaking non-profit has grown from serving 50 students at its inception in 1998, into a network of integrated public schools across the country, serving over 1900 Arab and Jewish children in environments that celebrate partnership and coexistence. Learn more about the ethnic, religious, and national conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, Jews, and Arabs; examine Hand in Hand’s model for integrated, multicultural peace education; and be inspired by the work of a social justice educator and change maker.

This workshop is brought to you in collaboration with the Sidney Stern Memorial Trust. Registration proceeds will be donated to Hand in Hand.

About the presenter: Mr. Lee Gordon is co-founder of Hand in Hand: Center for Jewish-Arab Education in Israel, an Israeli non-profit organization that has created a network of integrated public schools serving Arab and Jewish children. Lee is a native of Portland, Oregon and lived for 20 years in Israel, where he received a master’s degree in Social Work from Hebrew University, and graduated from the prestigious Mandel Institute’s School for Educational Leadership. His years of involvement in the peace movement in Israel as well as Jewish-Arab and Israeli-Palestinian dialogue work, propelled him to establish Hand in Hand, and in 1999 to create American Friends of Hand in Hand, a non-profit American organization supporting the organization’s work in Israel, of which Lee serves as executive director. Lee now lives in Portland, Oregon with his wife and children.

We invite you to learn more about Hand in Hand by visiting their website.

Technical requirements: Computer (Windows or Apple computer with speakers and a microphone. Note: Webcams are recommended but not required) or mobile device (iOS or Android).