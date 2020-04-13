Date and time: April 15, 2020, 5:30 pm (Eastern European Summer Time, UTC+3)

An online discussion with international experts in happiness at work.

Online Interactive Session by I Have Learned Academy

In this discussion, we will be sharing the best practices of each country revolving about 2 main topics:

How each country is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and remote work

How to optimize work from home and create Happiness at Work from Home!

Questions will go around:

How are companies coping with employees working from home?

How to keep employees happy while working from home

What are the practices in each country?

How to create team-building from home?

What will the new HR look like?

How to manage online meetings positively?

How to keep employees happy and engaged?

How to manage team challenges remotely?

How to maintain the wellness and well-being of the employees?

Manage work-life balance (especially with kids at home)

What about communication challenges?

Speakers’ profiles:

Randa Farah – Lebanon. Randa is an HR Specialist, Organizational Psychologist, Master NLP Practitioner. Certified Trainer from the UK, Certified Happiness at Work Expert from Denmark, Stress management & personal growth specialist, Founder of I Have Learned Academy (School of Life) & Lebtivity.com (Calendar of Events) and University Instructor at USJ. She has more than 14 years of experience in the field of HR & soft skills training and worked with big corporations in various fields and industries. She holds 3 university degrees; Human Resources Management, Industrial Psychology and Business – Advertising & Marketing. Randa ensures rich content in her workshops and an interactive approach and encourages out-of-the-box thinking. She is a trainer in Happiness at Work and delivers certifications to become a Chief Happiness Officer, and did in 2018 the first-ever International Conference about Happiness at Work in Lebanon. Her motto is: Do what you love… Love what you do!

Joaquín Viñas – Spain. Company Trainer on Happiness at work. His purpose is to improve the wellbeing and happiness of people at work through training programs and conferences that increase their motivation, productivity and wellbeing. Before that, he worked 15 years in multinational companies in marketing and sales departments until he realized he was successfully unhappy. He discovered Positive Psychology and after a self-development process, he decided to change his career to pursue his passion: teaching and facilitating. He has been doing that for over 5 years working for companies such as Mattel, Mango or Criteo. He believes that happiness is a serious business.

Elisa Dovio – Italy. Italian trainer and consultant, specialized in Happiness at Work and facilitation techniques such as design thinking and Lego serious play. Her purpose is to help people to enhance their talents through motivation, positivity and well-being. She believes the present and future most successful companies are based on shared value, people and happiness. With People 3.0 she has organized the first Genuine Happiness at Work Conference in Italy and the first Italian edition of the International Week of Happiness at Work.

Dr. Jenny Brockis – Australia. Dr. Jenny Brockis is a medical practitioner, board-certified Lifestyle Medicine Physician, award-winning keynote speaker, mentor, trainer and best-selling author specializing in developing thriving teams and workplaces. She works to inspire others to be the best human they can be by translating the findings of neuroscience and positive psychology into simple practical tools, so we can all work smarter not harder, and get the most out of life.

Calvin Johnson – Canada. During Calvin’s 30-year entrepreneurial journey he has been passionate about creating happy corporate cultures. Firsthand experience has shown Calvin that if you can get the culture right, staff are happier, productivity and innovation are higher, staff turnover is lower and the business runs with less friction and more profitably. As founder of the office coffee and snack company Lykki, Calvin has gathered insight from over 1.5 million orders delivered to clients. His research shows that providing free snacks, delicious coffee and fresh fruit might be nice “perks” but overall they don’t create amazing corporate cultures.

Kasia Kern – Poland. Graduate of Psychology with over 17 years of business experience, working as HR Director in international and local companies. Kasia is founder and managing director of the first Polish company specialized in the field of Happiness at Work. Kasia is certified by Woohoo Inc as Chief Happiness Officer. She is also certified facilitator and coach. She works as HR and Happiness at Work Consultant, Executive Coach, Facilitator and Business Trainer. She is the initiator and organizer of the first conference in Poland on Happiness at Work, which was very successful in September 2019 in Krakow. Kasia holds the Berkeley University certificate in the field of Happiness at Work and is the only person in Poland during certification in the first in the world Happiness Study conducted by Happiness expert Professor Tal Ben-Sharar.

