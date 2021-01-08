Hatshepsut: How to Be an Egyptian King – A Gayle Gibson Talk

Tue, Jan 12, 2021, 7 to 8:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Gayle Gibson invites you to learn about the ancient Egyptian female King Hatshepsut! What do we really know about her?

After her death, this woman king’s statues were smashed and her name all-but erased from history, yet she was one of Egypt’s most successful rulers while she lived. What led King Thutmosis’ daughter to assume the kingship? Can we separate some of her own myth-making from what may have really happened?

Tonight we’ll meet the woman king, her great courtier, Senenmut, and her extraordinary nephew, the boy who would become Thutmosis III, one of Egypt’s greatest kings.

Gayle Gibson is a respected Canadian Egyptologist and a departmental associate at the Royal Ontario Museum. She worked for over 20 years as a popular teacher, lecturer and Egypt specialist at the ROM and appears frequently on television as a “guest expert”. Her main area of expertise as an Egyptologist concerns mummies and their coffins. Ms. Gibson was partially responsible for identifying Pharaoh Ramesses I, (Ramesses II’s grandfather!) among the forlorn mummies at the old Niagara museum, and giving him an assist on the road home to Egypt.

Attendees will receive a Zoom link via email the day before and on the morning of the event.