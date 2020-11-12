Have You Ever Heard of Sigd?

November 16, 2020, 8 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Join Dr. Naomi Shmuel as she shares her unique life story, describes the meaning and importance of the Sigd holiday, the changes in the Ethiopian community and the way that Sigd paves the way to a greater understanding and tolerance in Israeli society.

Sigd is also a national holiday in Israel.

