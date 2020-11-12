Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Have You Ever Heard of Sigd?
Mideast Streets
Ethiopian Jews
Sigd

Have You Ever Heard of Sigd?

The Media Line Staff
11/12/2020

November 16, 2020, 8 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register on Zoom here.

Join Dr. Naomi Shmuel as she shares her unique life story, describes the meaning and importance of the Sigd holiday, the changes in the Ethiopian community and the way that Sigd paves the way to a greater understanding and tolerance in Israeli society.

Sigd is also a national holiday in Israel.

BEIT AVI CHAI is a Jewish cultural hub in Jerusalem dedicated to the creation, development and expression of Jewish thought and ideas.

