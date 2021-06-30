Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Having better conversations summer series: Israel + Palestine
Mideast Streets
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israel
Palestine

Having better conversations summer series: Israel + Palestine

The Media Line Staff
06/30/2021

Tickets ($33.46) here.

A 3-part series with Rabbi Lev Beash + Waking Giants co-founder, Sera Bonds, on ancestry, ethics, the state of Israel, Palestine, community

About this event

Many Jews are raised to question inequity, to challenge systems that harm others, and to champion justice for all. As far back as social movements go, you will find Jews in the ranks of those leading, as allies, and financial supporters at all levels of the movements.

This work, however, for many of us is uncomfortable when the topic of social justice is applied to Israel, Israelis, and their relationship to others with their borders. The discomfort rises when the others are Palestinians.

This series is for people who are/are in relationship with Jews (family members, friends, coworkers, etc.) who are ready to do the internal work of preparing to engage with others, around the topics that we often find are too hot to touch.

Dates are the last Wednesdays of the summer months: June 30, July 28, and August 25 at 7:30 pm CST. Each session will be recorded and provided to registered participants as well as monthly homework + resources.

For Jews, raised in an understanding that social justice often involves questioning our deepest held beliefs about ourselves, as we strive to help others, Israel, and Israel’s relationship to Palestinians is often off-limits. Off-limits, because any challenge to Israel’s behavior is viewed as anti-Jew/anti-Semitic or because we haven’t found the words to speak our questions without rocking our inner Jew or our place in the Jewish community.

Rabbi Lev Baesh and Sera Bonds have come to know and care for each other through their shared, lived commitments to both activism and Judaism. They’ve collaborated on service trips to Israel, Palestine, and Jordan. They’ve co-hosted Shabbat services on zoom during the COVID-19 quarantine. This collaboration is a natural extension of their shared love of community and living intentionally.

We hope that you will join us. The only items you need to bring are an open heart and mind and there is no way through this hard time without both.

Payment + donation details

This series is being hosted by a social impact company based in Austin, Waking Giants. Sera is the co-founder. Waking Giants provides tools, training, and support for folks engaging in the good fight.

The cost of the three-part series is $30. This covers the time of the facilitators as well as a member of the Waking Giants team who will be on the session to manage/record the zoom. Ticket sales that go beyond the covering of those costs will be allocated, by poll/vote of the participants of the session, to a reparations/mutual aid action related to the topics we will cover in our session together.

Sera + Lev

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.