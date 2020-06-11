Donate
Mideast Streets
Anti-Semitism
anti-Zionism
Children
parents
grandparents

Having Conversations With Your Children About Anti-Semitism

The Media Line Staff
06/11/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 5 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7) | Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 3 am Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Join our panel of experts who could help you navigate conversations with your child about Israel, anti-Semitism, and other challenges facing pro-Israel parents today.

This program is for parents and grandparents of current middle school, high school and college students. There is no cost to attend.

